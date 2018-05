The AGR Fastpitch League is gearing up for another season. Five teams will play in the loop this year; the Heatherton Warriors, Pomquet Acadians, St. Joseph’s Chiefs, Guysborough Broadhorns, and the St. Andrews Flyers.

Teams will play a 16 game schedule with 2 home and 2 away games against each team. The season opens June 6th with the season ending tournament starting August 21st.