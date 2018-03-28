Agriculture Department Supports Inverness Raceway

MacMaster says he asked the question during the tabling of estimates for the provincial budget, where the minister for each department reviews planned spending for the year line-by-line. Some good news for the Inverness Raceway. Provincial funding for the harness racing oval has been included in this year’s budget. Inverness MLA AllanMacMaster says he asked the question during the tabling of estimates for the provincial budget, where the minister for each department reviews planned spending for the year line-by-line.

MacMaster says it’s a welcome development for the area.

The Agriculture Department is providing one million dollars, split three ways to the three existing race tracks in the province including Inverness. This allotment helps the tracks stage the races.

Last year, there were 23 race days at Inverness