Agriculture Minister and Guysborough MLA Greg Morrow announces a Pilot Project at Local Schools featuring Locally Grown and Produced Foods

Agriculture minister and Guysborough MLA Greg Morrow announced a pilot project highlighting locally grown and produced foods at nearby schools.

As part of a pilot project supporting farmers, fresh food carts offering Nova Scotia-grown carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, onions, apples and other seasonal produce will be made available at eight schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education.

The schools taking part in the three-month $200,000 pilot project include Dalbrae Academy, Inverness Education Centre/ Academy, Tamarac Education Centre, Antigonish Education Centre, Chedabucto Education Centre/ Guysborough Academy, Richmond Education Centre/ Academy, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy, Saint Mary’s Education Centre/ Academy.

The first food cart pilot project launched in April at participating schools in the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education.