Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow Addresses Opposition Criticism of Nova Scotia Loyal Program

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow responded to some criticism of the recently announced Nova Scotia Loyal program.

A release about Nova Scotia Loyal, announced last week by the provincial government, states the $6 million program includes two new consumer loyalty retail partnerships, an enhanced government procurement policy, branding to showcase local products and incentives for Nova Scotians to buy local.

Both the Nova Scotia Liberal and New Democratic parties criticized the program, with the NDP stating it will do little to encourage residents to shop local and help small businesses, and Liberal Leader Zach Churchill calling it a complete waste of money.

Morrow, the province’s minister of agriculture, said it is easy for the opposition to criticize, but said farmers are excited about the program.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture issued a release stating they are pleased to see the launch of the Nova Scotia Loyal initiative.