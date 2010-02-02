Agriculture minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announces measures to Increase Beef Production

Nova Scotia Agriculture minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow has announced new projects and programs to increase beef production in Nova Scotia.

A release from the agriculture department states it is collaborating with other departments and industry academic and marketing partners on the Nova Scotia Beef Initiative, which includes more investment in the Nova Scotia Cattle Producers’ Elite Sire Program, support for cattle producers to adopt new management practices and farm innovations, and provincial marketing.

Morrow said the initiative came about by looking at what is possible in the province and what agriculture sectors can be expanded, adding there is opportunity to grow the beef sector.

The minister said the province wants to increase local food consumption and the new initiative goes along with that. He said Nova Scotia beef is well positioned to be competitive in the marketplace and the department will work with producers to make that happen.

A new provincial Beef Initiative Steering Committee, including representatives from the Department, Nova Scotia Cattle Producers, Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board, Perennia Food and Agriculture Corporation and industry, will inform the work, with the Province investing more than $950,000 over two years.