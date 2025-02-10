Agriculture Minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow Meets with President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture Alicia King

Nova Scotia Agriculture Minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said he recently sat down with Alicia King, the president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture.

King took on the role late last year, and Morrow said the meeting on February 4 was the first between the two since King became president. Morrow said the two Antigonish county natives discussed the priorities the federation sees for industry in the province.

Other topics of discussion included institutional procurement, and protecting agricultural land. Morrow said over his three years as agriculture minister he had a solid relationship with the federation that he will continue to foster.