Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says His Department has been Hearing from Farmers affected by Dry Conditions

With not a lot of rain over the last few weeks, Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said the department heard from a number of farmers impacted by the dry conditions, noting he also heard from farmers personally. In response, said Morrow, the department is reaching out to commodity associations and working with the federation of agriculture and crown corporation Perennia to better understand the impacts.

Morrow noted the agriculture department, along with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, cost-share a number of business risk management programs that can assist producers, adding they also fund on-farm wells and ponds through programs, noting they are also looking at what more can be done.

Morrow said the province has always been there for the industry following things like wildfires, the 2023 polar vortex, floods and other major related events, adding the province will continue working with industry and finding out how to help going forward.