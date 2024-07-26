Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA says Nova Scotia Loyal an Important Program for His Department

Earlier this week, the provincial government released Nova Scotia Loyal, a program aimed at creating a demand for local products.

The $6 million program includes two new consumer loyalty retail partnerships, an enhanced government procurement policy, branding to showcase local products and incentives for Nova Scotians to buy local.

A release from the province states Sobeys Inc. and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation will both launch Nova Scotia Loyal promotions as part of their consumer loyalty programs this year. The partnership with NSLC will also include store displays and offer bonus Air Miles rewards to customers buying eligible local beverage alcohol products during specified promotional periods, beginning September 30.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture minister Greg Morrow said the program is important to his department.

He said the program not only rewards and incentivizes consumers for buying Nova Scotia products, it also makes it easier to find them in stores. The release states Nova Scotia Loyal branding will be available to retailers to showcase local products in their stores and for producers to display on their product packaging.