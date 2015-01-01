Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow Pleased In the How Much Local Produced Products Nova Scotians are Consuming

Nova Scotia`s agriculture minister states a survey showing between 27 and 34 per cent of residents food spending went to locally produced products is good news.

A release from the province`s agriculture department stated the numbers come from a new survey, developed by the Province and the Canadian Agri-Food Foresight Institute. The survey was developed as part of the department`s mandate to support and encourage local food consumption,

Agriculture minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow called the survey encouraging, noting when he became minister he received a mandate letter from Premier Tim Houston listing a goal of hitting local food consumption to 20 per cent by 2030. He noted the department did a lot over the last two years to help farmers increase their production to get more food to Nova Scotians.

A release from the province states the participants were asked to estimate how much they spend on local food products in 15 food categories, with the participants from across the province reflecting a range of ages and socioeconomic levels.