Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow says Department Reaching out to a Variety of Organizations as Province Experiences some of the Worst Drought Conditions in Decades

Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says with the province experiencing some of the worst drought conditions in decades and creating difficult times on our farms, his department is reaching out to a variety of groups.

In a statement issued late last week, Morrow says he is hearing the impact first hand in farm visits right across Nova Scotia and from farming related associations. Morrow says his team is also making contact with agricultural organizations.

Morrow says in response to increased frequency of extreme weather, the department has been working to provide supports for farmers. He says department officials are also holding discussions with industry and the federal government to improve programs to make them fit the needs of producers.

Any producers with immediate concerns are to call their regional ag rep at 1-800-279-0825.

Morrow adds that drought is an insurable peril under crop insurance plans. Producers should notify the Nova Scotia Crop and Livestock Insurance office or their field agent before making harvest decisions prior to abandoning or destroying crops to ensure the ability to adjust claims. The office can be reached at 902-893-6370 or 1-800-565-6371.