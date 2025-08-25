Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow says Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition is an Opportunity to Show Support to Local Producers

The 159th Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition kicks off Wednesday August 27 in Antigonish.

Guysborough Tracadie MLA and Agriculture minister Greg Morrow said all of Nova Scotia’s exhibitions are celebrations of rural agriculture and acknowledgements of its importance to rural communities, adding the industry helps feed the province. While the agriculture industry is going through a tough time with the current conditions, Morrow said now is as good a time as any to come out and show some support.

Morrow said the local exhibition is a big tradition in the area, as well as an educational piece showing the importance of the agriculture industry and community.