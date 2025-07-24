Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow says Nova Scotia Seafood and Agriculture Strategic Investment Fund Supports Bold, Large Scale Projects in Seafood and Agriculture Sectors

Earlier this week, the provincial government announced its $4.71 million Nova Scotia Seafood and Agriculture Strategic Investment Fund.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow said the fund is designed to support bold, large scale projects in the province’s seafood and agriculture sectors.

He said these sectors have long been part of the province’s economy, with the fund aiming to boost those sectors with initiatives that drive innovation, boost productivity, and help businesses expand to meet the demands of today’s markets.

Perennia, a provincial development agency with a mission to support growth, transformation and economic development in Nova Scotia’s agriculture, seafood and food and beverage sectors, will manage the fund. Funded projects must be completed by January 2027