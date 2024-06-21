AHL Hall of Fame Member Dennis Bonvie to Speak to the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce

Former NHL and AHL player and now hockey scout, Dennis Bonvie will be speaking to the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Monday. The Frankville, Antigonish Cou

nty native will be the guest at the event as part of the chamber’s Speaker Series. Bonvie is being recognized for his recent induction into the AHL Hall of Fame.

Bonvie says he was fortunate in his hockey career. He says his journey began with the initial goal of playing junior hockey.

Bonvie is now director of pro scouting with the Boston Bruins.

Tickets for Monday’s Speaker Series featuring Dennis Bonvie can be purchased through the Chamber’s web site.