A public information session on the redesign for the Port Hastings roundabout is set for

Monday, December 5, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Port Hastings Fire Hall.

Keith Boddy, senior Highway design engineer with the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works, said the department has be consulting with stakeholders and the public on the project for a couple of years. Through that, it was decided to re-evaluate the connectivity of Trunk 4 and Trunk 19 from a local perspective. Boddy said the idea is to keep traffic flowing as much as possible, noting the redesign is about 80-90 per cent complete. He added the key to the whole project is improving the safety and the operation of the intersection.

Boddy said construction of components of the roundabout not subject to the revision began last year, noting gravel has been placed and there is some rock anchoring work set for this winter while traffic is quieter.

He said Public Works is looking to do major construction work next summer.