Information Session on Port Hastings Roundabout Redesign to be Held on December 5th
A public information session on the redesign for the Port Hastings roundabout is set for
Monday, December 5, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Port Hastings Fire Hall.
Keith Boddy, senior Highway design engineer with the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works, said the department has be consulting with stakeholders and the public on the project for a couple of years. Through that, it was decided to re-evaluate the connectivity of Trunk 4 and Trunk 19 from a local perspective. Boddy said the idea is to keep traffic flowing as much as possible, noting the redesign is about 80-90 per cent complete. He added the key to the whole project is improving the safety and the operation of the intersection.
Boddy said construction of components of the roundabout not subject to the revision began last year, noting gravel has been placed and there is some rock anchoring work set for this winter while traffic is quieter.
He said Public Works is looking to do major construction work next summer.
Lost: Keys
Lost: Set of Ford Fusion car keys, if found please call 902-895-1313
With Winter Approaching, RCMP Urges Motorists to Be Prepared for the Conditions
With the winter weather upon us, the RCMP are asking drivers to take care and take precautions.
Antigonish RCMP Sergeant Warren MacBeath said preparedness measures include getting winter tires on your vehicle, leaving more space between yourself and other vehicles, and being aware of upcoming weather and road conditions.
Police are also asking drivers to remove snow from their vehicles, including the roof, hood, trunk, and all lights on the front and back. When we do get an accumulation of snow leading to snowbanks, they can reduce visibility to pedestrians and other traffic so extra caution is advised.
MacBeath noted the winter overnight parking ban is in place in the Town of Antigonish and parts of the county starting December 1.
Federal Government Announces Funding to Upgrade Commercial Cable Building Property and Canso Waterfront
The federal government kicked in funds to upgrade tourism infrastructure in Canso.
Earlier today, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced a non-repayable contribution of $490,000, through ACOA’s Innovative Communities Fund, to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. Kelloway made the announcement on behalf of the Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.
The funding will help the municipality upgrade tourism infrastructure at the historic Commercial Cable building site in Hazel Hill. The building was torn down in 2017, leaving massive granite foundation stones. Improvements to the site will include stabilization of the foundation, the addition of railings, decking and lighting, landscaping, and
interpretation panels.
The investment will also support enhancements to the Canso waterfront, including lighting upgrades to the Harbourfront Trail, the addition of a small bandstand, three waterfront kiosks and accessible washroom facilities, as well as the expansion of the boardwalk.
Post-Secondary Students on Nova Scotia Student Assistance to Receive a $550 to Cope with the Rising Cost of Living
Provincial officials say it’s a way to help post-secondary students with the rising cost of living.
About 11,000 students who receive Nova Scotia student assistance this academic year will receive a one time payment of $550.
The grant will not have to be repaid. The province says it will cost government $6.2 million, money that became available due to one-time savings within the student loan program.
Students don’t have to apply; the grant will be deposited automatically into the bank accounts of most eligible students in January.
Environment Canada Watching System that Will Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain
Environment Canada is warning of an approaching disturbance that will bring strong winds and heavy rain to the province, beginning Wednesday night.
The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement saying maximum wind gusts could reach 80 to 100 kilometres an hour, with stronger coastal gusts possible. Total rainfall amounts are expected in the 40 to 60 millimetre range, with higher amounts possible in some areas.
Very strong southerly winds will develop late Wednesday in advance of the system. The storm will bring intense rain in a fairly short period of time, with pooling on roads possible. The winds may toss objects like decorations. Tree branches could also break and some power outages may occur.
Basketball’s Katie Upham and Deon Ejim named St. FX Athletes of the Week
X-Women Basketball guard Katie Upham was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.
Upham, a fourth year student from North River, NS played two strong games for the X-Women this weekend. In Friday’s 79-57 win at Dalhousie she scored 9 points and had 8 rebounds and 11 assists, breaking the STFX single-game assist record in the process. In Saturday’s close loss to UNB, she contributed 4 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.
X-Men Basketball forward Deon Ejim was named STFX
Male Athlete of the Week. Ejim, a third year Business student from Brampton, ON played two strong games for the X-Men in a pair of weekend wins. In Friday’s come-from-behind 91-88 overtime win over U SPORTS No. 10 ranked Dalhousie in Halifax, Ejim was the player of the game as he had a big double-double night, scoring 30 points and hauling in 13 rebounds. In Saturday’s 92-77 win over UNB at home, Ejim scored 11 points and added 2 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks
Richmond Municipal Council Concerned with the Number of Children requiring Early Intervention
Municipal councillors in Richmond County say they are concerned with the number of children
requiring early intervention services in the municipality.
During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Olivia Melnick, with Early Childhood Development Intervention Services, told Richmond Municipal Council that the county has one of the highest rates in the region of children ages 5 and 6 entering Primary who use the specialized services they offer for families of kids with developmental delays, those on the autism spectrum, or have cerebral palsy.
Melnick said their services include speech, language, and cognitive development, noting they are often referred by family, pediatricians, daycare providers, and teachers.
In 2013, 2018, and 2020, Melnick said the highest rates of children in early intervention under the Strait Regional School Board were from Richmond County.
Warden Amanda Mombourquette said “Richmond County is coming up on top of a pile that we don’t want to be on top of consistently.”
District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson called the numbers “very concerning,” and like the warden, asked if they can share the information on the municipal website.
Richmond Council Discuss Littering at Regular Monthly Meeting
The Staff Sergeant of Richmond County District RCMP said it is difficult to catch people littering.
Sgt. Edward Nugent told the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council last night in Arichat that when residents see someone litter to get the licence plate number, as well as the make and model of their vehicle, along with a physical description of the perpetrator to help them enforce littering laws.
Nugent told council the fine for littering is $467.50 under the Nova Scotia Environment Act, and police have opened only two files since 2008 which resulted in no charges. At the very least, he said the RCMP can issue warnings.
The staff sergeant said there are larger fines for those who dump their garbage illegally.
In response to a question from Nugent on how to coordinate with the municipality to stem littering, CAO Troy MacCulloch said Richmond County is currently exploring options to register their bylaws with the Department of Justice so they can be enforced.