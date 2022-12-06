Robing Ceremony for incoming Provincial Court Judge Nicole Rovers Set for December 16th

Court Judge next week.
RCMP Charge Lyons Brook Man stemming from Pictou, Colchester and East Hants Counties
RCMP has charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a crime spree in Pictou, Colcester and
East Hants Counties.
Police say the charges stem from a series of break-ins and thefts from October 25th to November 17th.
On November 16th in Colchester County, RCMP seized an abandoned enclosed trailer that had been stolen from Valley. Police later arrested a Lyons Brook man.
On November 18th, Colchester County District RCMP, with assistance from their counterparts in Pictou and Antigonish Counties, as well as the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a property in Lyons Brook. Officials seized a number of items, including a loaded rifle, shotgun with ammunition, and many high-value tools including the Barneys River Fire Department’s “Jaws of Life” rescue equipment.
Police also seized a truck that was reported stolen in Ontario in October.
Aaron Eildert Rice of Lyons Brook has been charged with seven counts of Break and Enter, eight counts of Theft, three counts of Possession of Stolen Property, Fraud, five counts of Using a Stolen Credit Card, two counts of Identity Theft and several firearms charges. Rice has been remanded in custody until an appearance in Truro Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.
Pictou County Council honours local fiddler Amelia Parker
A local fiddler was recognized for joining an elite group of young musicians. At last night’s monthly meeting, Pictou County council presented a certificate to 17 year-old Amelia Parker of Central West River, who was recently awarded the 2022 MusiCounts Amplify Scholarship. Parker is one of only 11 musicians to receive the scholarship this year, and the only Nova Scotian.
She has been playing the fiddle since the age of six, and will be joining Dalhousie University’s Music program next year.
Amelia is the niece of Warden Robert Parker and county councilor Dave Parker
Residents of Pictou County’s Glen Road Concerned about Heavy Truck Traffic
Residents on a dirt road in Pictou County want help to deal with heavy truck traffic.
Harry Akins and Fred Rutledge made a presentation to county council on behalf of those living on the Glen Road, which has large trucks driving it several times a day, as it’s close to both a large gravel pit and a rock quarry. They say the road, with its sharp turns and frequent blind spots, is not safe for large vehicles, and because it is narrow and doesn’t have full shoulders or ditching, is dangerous for other vehicles sharing the road.
They noted that there have been a couple of incidents in the last few months of overturned trucks which resulted in injury to the drivers. Residents want to ban large trucks travelling on Glen Road, except for local deliveries.
Warden Robert Parker said that roads such as Glen Road are under provincial jurisdiction, but they will look at ways to press the province for a rule change at the next meeting of council
Pictou County Council uses money from Operating Reserve Fund to cover the clean of Trees from Hurricane Fiona
Pictou County Council is putting some of their Operating Reserve Fund toward the extensive
cleanup of fallen trees and other debris due to Hurricane Fiona.
At last night’s monthly meeting, council moved to put $969,338 from the Operating Reserve towards cleanup costs, with the expectation of recouping much of that money from disaster relief provided through the province and Ottawa.
Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser Welcomes New Canadians at a Calgary Flames NHL Hockey Game
some of the country’s newest citizens.
Fraser said the government recently held a citizenship ceremony partnership with the Calgary Flames, noting the NHL team pulled out all the stops.
Fraser called it an incredible experience joining the new Canadians on the ice for the anthem, adding it is something he will never forget. Organizations like the Flames being so supportive of newcomers speaks volumes about the value of supporting immigration in Canada, said Fraser.
Three Hockey X-Men to Play for USports All-Stars against National Junior Team Hopefuls
Three members of the St. FX X-Men will suit up for a team of USports men’s hockey all-stars that
will face players in Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp. Since 2015, a USports all-star team has played the National Junior Team hopefuls eight times in preparation for the World Junior Hockey Championship.
X-Men players named to the USports all-star team are forwards Liam Hawel, Matthew Struthers and Jacob Hudson. This USports
squad is made up entirely players from the Atlantic University Conference. Two games have been scheduled, Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 12 noon in Moncton
Hockey’s Lea MacLeod, Josh Nelson named St. FX Athletes of the Week
X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. MacLeod, a
fifth year Business student from Dartmouth, NS scored the X-Women’s lone goal in a close 3-1 loss to Saint Mary’s Tuesday night. MacLeod was also named the third star of the game. She currently has 24 points on the season (9G, 15A), good enough for second overall in both AUS and U SPORTS.
X-Men Hockey forward Josh Nelson is STFX Male Athlete
of the Week. Nelson, a third year Business student from Lockport, IL scored five goals in two close X-Men losses this week. In their 5-4 overtime loss to Acadia Wednesday, he tallied two of the X goals and was named player of the game. He followed up with a hat trick on Friday, scoring all three X goals in their close 4-3 loss at SMU. Nelson currently has 18 points on the season (13G, 5A), and his 13 goals is tied for second overall in U SPORTS and first in the AUS conference.
Antigonish County Council’s Motion to Move Ahead with Consolidation to be Challenged in Court
A citizens group has announced plans to legally challenge a motion by Antigonish County
Council to move ahead with consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish. The group, called Let Antigonish Decide served notice to the Municipality of the County of Antigonish last Monday it intends to file an application with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to quash the October 20th motion.
Spokesperson Anne-Marie Long says Let Antigonish Decide is asking the court to nullify the motion because it believes the municipality has gone well beyond powers granted to them under the Municipal Government Act.
Long says a formal application with the Supreme Court will be filed later this month.
The group is also planning a series of public meetings billed as community updates in Heatherton on December 12th, Lakevale on December 14th and Antigonish on December 16th. Times and locations for the meetings will be posted on their Facebook page and web site.
Antigonish Food Bank Noticing an Increase in Demand for Service
One of the leads with a local food bank says he has seen a recent uptick in the number of people looking for service.
Tom Montrose, president of the Antigonish Community Food Bank, said the local facility helps between 350 and 400 residents a month, noting things picked up a bit over the last few months with fuel prices on the rise. When asked about the status of donations to the facility, Montrose said it warms his heart, adding he appreciates the work of Sobey`s and Superstore for their Second Harvest initiative.
The Antigonish Community Food Bank is located at 166 College Street.