Air Strip in Margaree Closing until New Insurance Provider can be Found

Inverness County will be closing the air strip in Margaree until it can find a new insurance provider.

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald said the municipality has been looking for a new company after finding out last week that their current provider is unwilling to provide direct coverage for the air strip, starting at the end of the month.

As a result, MacDonald told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council they will have to inform Nav Canada that it be removed from any flight planning.

The CAO said the municipality is doing all it can to make sure the air strip is safeguarded while they continue their search.