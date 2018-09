A pair of local hockey players are on the move. Alex Grant, who spent the majority of the last five hockey season in the AHL, signed a contract with Jokerit, a Finnish club in the Kontinental Hockey League in June.

Also on the move is Ryan MacLellan, who was traded by the Acadie Bathurst Titan to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. MacLellan was traded to the Titan in May, as part of a deal with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.