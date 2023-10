The undefeated StFX Football team sits in the fifth spot in this week’s USPORTS top 10 rankings.

The X-Women cross country team is also ranked 5th, while the mens’ cross country team is 10th.

The still undefeated STFX X-Women soccer team is currently ranked seventh in the national poll. The X-Men soccer team entered the national polls this week at number 9.

The StFX X-Women rugby squad is ranked 7th in the country following a tie over the weekend against Acadia.