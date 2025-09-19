All-Female Assistant Coaching Staff named for X-Women Basketball

For the first time since 2008, the St. Francis Xavier X-Women Basketball program enter the season with an all-female assistant coaching staff. Head Coach Matt Spencer confirmed Katie Upham, Alana MacKay, Ekaterina Karchevskaya, and Bobbi-Jo Colburn will round out the staff for the 2025-26 campaign.

Spencer served on the StFX Athletics Equity & Safe Sport Committee since 2024, with the committee’s mandate including promoting equitable opportunities, creating safe environments for student-athletes, and ensuring coaching and support staff reflect inclusive values throughout the StFX community. Spencer wanted to turn those ideas into action, so the decision to select an all-female assistant coach group was not an accident.

The team kicks off their season on the road at memorial on Friday, September 24. Their first home game is Wednesday, September 29, at 6 against Dalhousie.