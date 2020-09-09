All Five Seats to Be Contested on Richmond County Council

There will be races in all five of Richmond County’s districts for the October 17th municipal election.

In District 1, Brandon Boudreau, James Goyetche, Rod Samson, and Shawn Samson are the competitors.

In District 2, Gerry Bourque, Carolyn Clackdoyle, and Michael Diggdon are in the running. For District 3, Brian Marchand and Melanie Sampson will vie for the seat. Gilbert Boucher and Amanda Mombourquette will try to earn votes in District 4 while Jason MacLean and Brent Samson will face off in District 5.

For the CSAP election, Cetus J. David and Blair Leo Samson were acclaimed.