Provincial Health and Wellness department officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19, but one person has died in Nova Scotia. http://bit.ly/3xYj5rj
Lost: a pair of prescription glasses in a red case. Lost between Cheticamp and Pleasant Bay at one of the lookoffs on Saturday (July 17). Call 902-872-1314
One Death related to COVID-19 Reported in Nova Scotia, No Ne...4:13 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness today reported a death related to COVID-19. A woman in her 50s in Central Zone passed away. The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 11. . All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for […]
RCMP Investigate Vehicle Thefts, break and enters, and Theft...11:40 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County District RCMP are investigating several vehicle thefts, break and enters, and thefts from vehicles Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Police say the incidents occurred in multiple communities around Pictou County. If you are a victim, or have information on who is responsible, contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers […]
Sports Roundup – July 185:44 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Cole Butcher of Hantsport raced his way to the checkered flag in the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Season Opener last night at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite battled hard for second in the waning laps of the race with Cole’s younger brother Jarrett Butcher. Slaunwhite ended up second with the younger Butcher […]