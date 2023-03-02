Listen Live
Nova Scotia government officials say it has wrapped up the largest public healthcare tours in the province’s history. More than 1,000 Nova Scotians concerned about the future of healthcare in their communities took part in public conversations with Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, Deputy Minister Jeannine Lagasse’ and Nova Scotia Health CEO Karen […]
St. Francis Xavier University and the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) partnered on a new business program. The Business Intelligence and Analytics program means students can earn a BBA with Advanced Major plus a Graduate Certificate in Business Intelligence and Analytics in just four years. Dr. Todd Boyle, professor of operations management at StFX’s […]
StFX University women’s hockey player Maggy Burbidge is the U Sports female hockey player of the week. Burbidge, a third year Arts student from Falmouth,NS, carried the STFX X-women to a commanding lead in their best-of-five AUS semifinal series against Saint Mary’s. Burbidge scored a pair of hat tricks, the first on Wednesday with an assist […]