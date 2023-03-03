Listen Live
Pictou County Doctor Led Group Receives More than $50,000 Fr...7:11 am | Read Full Article
Healthy Pictou County, a local doctor-led group, is getting over $50,000 from the province to help with local doctor recruitment and retention efforts. Nicole LeBlanc, project navigator with Healthy Picotu County, said the majority of the funding will go toward video and virtual reality content to be put together with a local company. She said […]
Consultations on Federal Immigration System Underway6:47 am | Read Full Article
Public consultations are now underway aimed at building the federal Immigration system to meet the needs of the next generation. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is the federal Immigration Minister. He says the consultations kicked off at Pier 21 in Halifax last week. Fraser says Pier 21 was a very powerful location to host the […]
X-Women Hockey’s Maggie Burbidge names USports Female ...10:35 am | Read Full Article
StFX University women’s hockey player Maggy Burbidge is the U Sports female hockey player of the week. Burbidge, a third year Arts student from Falmouth,NS, carried the STFX X-women to a commanding lead in their best-of-five AUS semifinal series against Saint Mary’s. Burbidge scored a pair of hat tricks, the first on Wednesday with an assist […]