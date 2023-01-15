Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The Public Health Mobile Unit offering COVID-19 testing at the Bold Centre in Baddeck, 490 Chebucto Street, will close at 3 p.m.
Upcoming clinics can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU. New clinics are added regularly.
The emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital is closed today, Sunday, Jan. 15 until 7 p.m. https://www.nshealth.ca/temporary-service-and-facility-closure-notices-nova-scotia-health-authority-updated-310-pm-march-16
The 9:15 a.m. Worship Service at St. Luke's United Church in Salt Springs is cancelled today due to travel conditions.
One man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Stellarton10:31 am | Read Full Article
Stellarton Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the town. Police say at 11 o’clock Thursday evening, officers and firefighters were called to a single vehicle collision in the 300 block of South Foord Street. A northbound vehicle left the road and struck a power pole. The 55-year-old male driver was pronounced dead […]
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says new Government fundi...10:29 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says a recent announcement supporting Strait Area Transit is step towards making the local area more inclusive and accessible. This week, Kelloway announced the federal government was providing more than $399,000 to assist the co-operative in buying three new accessible vehicles. The province has committed in excess of $99,000 towards […]
Sports Roundup – January 156:31 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: A hard-fought contest in Fredericton as the X-Men Hockey squad scored 43 seconds into overtime to beat the UNB Reds 4-3. Jacob Hudson, with his second goal of the night, won it for the X-Men, set up by linemate Josh Nelson. On Coach K Court, the X-Women won their second game […]