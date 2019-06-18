All the Necessary Funds for an Antigonish Skatepark in Place; Construction Expected to Begin in July

The money is in.

During Monday night’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members learned all of the necessary funding for the proposed Antigonish All Wheel Skatepark is available.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the funding from the town, the county, other levels of government, an anonymous donor, and the Antigonish Skatepark Collective is accounted for and they are ready to move forward with construction. Boucher said the skatepark is long overdue, and council is happy to get it going before the completion of its term.

Boucher said they are hoping to have construction begin in the third week of July, with around a three month construction phase.