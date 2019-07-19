Allan J. MacEachen Airport Committee says Proposed Inverness Airport would have Significant Impact on Port Hastings facility

A release from the Allan J MacEachen airport committee outlines their concerns regarding a

potential new airport in Inverness.

Dr. Trevor Boudreau, chair of the airport committee, stated while the airport is owned by the Town of Port Hawkesbury, the committee serves as a model of municipal partnership. Officials from the Municipalities of Richmond and Inverness counties also sit on the board, with the press release noting the municipalities understand the importance of the airport for support of regional industry, emergency services and tourism.

In a projected statement of operations showing the impact of an airport in Inverness, the numbers show diverting tourism jet traffic to Inverness would lead to a net loss of $247,500.

In the press release, Boudreau states the committee has been transparent and open to partnerships with Cabot Links, the resort looking to bring in the new airport. However, he states the committee has not heard a response from Cabot Links. Boudreau further states the committee believes there are options to keep the Port Hawkesbury airport running and meet the business requirements of Cabot Links.