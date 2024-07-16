Allan J. MacEachen Airport Receives $2.2 Million from the Federal Government to Upgrade Runway

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway today announced a non- repayable contribution of $2.2 million to the Town of Port Hawkesbury for upgrades to the Allan J. MacEachen Airport runway. Kelloway made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA.

The funding will go towards the removal and replacement of the middle section of the runway to meet Transport Canada’s new standards and to accommodate increased air traffic.

The Allan J. MacEachen Airport, which opened in 1974, is owned by the Town of Port Hawkesbury and operated by Celtic Air Services. The airport serves as a transportation link for western Cape Breton in Inverness, Richmond, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties. Elected representatives from the Town of Port Hawkesbury, The Municipality of the County of Inverness and the Municipality of the County of Richmond making up the Airport Advisory Committee, which provides oversight for the airport’s operations.

The money comes from the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) – Infrastructure Fund.