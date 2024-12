An initiative to raise money in support of men’s health locally has been declared a success.

In November, male staff members at X-FM grew moustaches, to encourage donations to Cathy’s Place Cancer Resource Centre at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital . Area residents interested in supporting the cause dropped off donations at X-FM, and the Wheel Pizza, and on-line through the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation.

In all, area residents donated $1,188.95. That is higher than last year’s total.