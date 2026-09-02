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Almost $130 Million in Federal Funding Announced for Parks Canada Installations on Cape Breton Island and Guysborough County

Sep 2, 2026 | Local News

Cape Breton Canso Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste has announced close to $130 million in federal funding for critical infrastructure and heritage asset improvements in Parks Canada administered sites, including Cape Breton Highlands National Park and Alexander Graham Bell, Fortress of Louisbourg, Canso Islands, and St. Peters Canal National Historic Sites.

The funding supports several completed and ongoing and upcoming projects, all aimed at improving public safety, enhancing visitor infrastructure, strengthening climate resilience, and conserving nationally significant heritage assets.

St. Peters Canal National Historic Site (Parks Canada photo)

Several projects in Cape Breton Highlands National Park were undertaken, including work on the Cabot Trail, and visitor-use areas affected by extreme weather events in recent years. There were roadway and bridge improvements, trail rehabilitation and rerouting, parking area upgrades, and retaining wall stabilization. Funding also supported important heritage conservation work at Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site including the rehabilitation of windows and structural elements of the museum building. Additional projects included improvements to visitor and operational infrastructure at Fortress of Louisbourg, Canso Islands, and St. Peters Canal National Historic Sites.

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Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Underway

Sep 2, 2026

The 160th edition of the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition runs this week from September 2-6.     Events begin Wedesday with 4-H Day, with livestock shows, tug-of-war, and the official opening at 5:30. Thursday will feature horse classes throughout the day, with the...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.