Almost $130 Million in Federal Funding Announced for Parks Canada Installations on Cape Breton Island and Guysborough County

Cape Breton Canso Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste has announced close to $130 million in federal funding for critical infrastructure and heritage asset improvements in Parks Canada administered sites, including Cape Breton Highlands National Park and Alexander Graham Bell, Fortress of Louisbourg, Canso Islands, and St. Peters Canal National Historic Sites.

The funding supports several completed and ongoing and upcoming projects, all aimed at improving public safety, enhancing visitor infrastructure, strengthening climate resilience, and conserving nationally significant heritage assets.

Several projects in Cape Breton Highlands National Park were undertaken, including work on the Cabot Trail, and visitor-use areas affected by extreme weather events in recent years. There were roadway and bridge improvements, trail rehabilitation and rerouting, parking area upgrades, and retaining wall stabilization. Funding also supported important heritage conservation work at Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site including the rehabilitation of windows and structural elements of the museum building. Additional projects included improvements to visitor and operational infrastructure at Fortress of Louisbourg, Canso Islands, and St. Peters Canal National Historic Sites.