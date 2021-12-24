Almost 200 Christmas Dinners Prepared for Those in Need, Paid for by Businesses and Local Individuals

Just under 200 Christmas dinners have been prepared for those in need, all paid for by a number of local businesses and individuals. The project is called Irene’s Christmas Dinner Plate, named in memory of Irene MacLeod, who was well-known for her generosity in the local community.

The meals are prepared at Myers Tea Room. Co-owner of the Tea Room, Danny MacInnis, says for those sponsoring the dinners, it is a way of giving back.

This year’s initiative is being sponsored by Bellwether Family Wealth, Myers Tea Room, Alva Construction, NAPA Auto Parts, Highland Multimedia and significant contributions by private citizens. Some of the plates were picked up on Thursday, the rest will taken home today.