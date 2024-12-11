Almost 30 Homes Decorated for the Holidays in Lovin the Lights 2024

Lovin the Lights 2024 is underway.

Emilie Chiasson, one of the organizers this year, said she and other drivers of the event saw a lot of people looking for low cost or free events to do leading up to Christmas.

Residents had until December 2 to register their homes for the event and judging is set to run December 13-15th. People who purchase tour maps can vote in a number of different categories, including Most Festive Street, Classic, Kid’s Favourite, and the VIP Judge Pick.

The money raised by the event will go to the Naomi Society.

There are 29 homes participating this year. The tour maps have addresses grouped for town and county, and a map to show you locations. For more information, please visit the Lovin the Lights Facebook page.

People can purchase the maps in person at Antigonish 5-$1, Justamere, and Hawthorne Convenience for $10 cash. They can also transfer $10 to lovinthelights1@hotmail.com they will be sent an electronic version of the map and voter card.