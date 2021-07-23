Almost 56 per cent of Nova Scotians have received Both Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says almost 56 percent of Nova

Scotians have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. He is urging everyone who is eligible for their second dose to move up their appointment so the province can reach the minimum target of 75 per cent of the population fully vaccinated and move into the next phase of reopening by the end of August.

Strang says health officials have noticed some cases of inflammation or swelling of the heart in people who have received an mRNA vaccine.

Strang says thankfully, cases have been relatively mild and respond well to conservative treatment and rest.

The province will also soon turn its attention to living with COVID and that includes adjusting how vaccines are delivered and removing restrictions in the weeks and months ahead.

Strang says the last day Nova Scotians can receive a vaccine at a community clinic is August 15th. After that, vaccines will only be available at participating pharmacy and primary care clinics. Anyone who has an appointment at a community clinic after August 15th must reschedule their appointment or it will be cancelled.