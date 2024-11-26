Almost 8,000 Residents of Cape Breton-Canso Riding sign up for Federal Government’s Dental Care Plan

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he’s excited about the number of residents in the riding that have signed up for the federal government’s new dental care plan.

Kelloway says almost 8,000 people in Cape Breton-Canso have registered for the program.

In other health related issues, Kelloway says after the Nova Scotia election, it is hoped that an agreement can be reached on pharmacare with the provincial government of the day. Kelloway says it will start with diabetes medication and supplies.