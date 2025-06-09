ALS New Brunswcik Nova Scotia Walk Strong Events Planned for Antigonish and Inverness

ALS New Brunswick Nova Scotia Walk Strong events are taking place in Antigonish and Inverness later this month.

The Antigonish event is set for Sunday, June 22, at Columbus Field with an 11 a.m. registration and noon start. The Inverness event goes Saturday, June 28, at the Inverness Raceway, also with an 11 a.m. registration and noon start.

Tammy Landry, the co-ordinator for the ALS Walk Strong event in Antigonish, said ALS NBNS gets partial funding from the provinces but half of the money they use to help ALS patients comes from events like Walk Strong. The theme for this year is “We’ve Got Your Back”.

Landry said they are hoping to get lots of people out for some exercise, some barbeque, and learn a little more about ALS. She said the goal is provide people with a terminal disease like ALS the dignity and means to live in their homes as long as they can.