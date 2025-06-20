ALS Walk Strong Events Coming for Antigonish and Inverness

Antigonish and Inverness are hosting ALS New Brunswick Nova Scotia Walk Strong events this summer.

The Antigonish event is set for this Sunday, June 22, at Columbus Field with an 11 a.m. registration and noon start. The Inverness event goes Saturday, June 28, at the Inverness Raceway, also with an 11 a.m. registration and noon start.

Tammy Landry, the co-ordinator for the ALS Walk Strong event in Antigonish, said ALS the walk strong event is an important fundraiser for the organization.

Landry said they are hoping to get lots of people out for some exercise, some barbeque, and learn a little more about ALS. She said the goal is provide people with a terminal disease like ALS the dignity and means to live in their homes as long as they can.