Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Pictou West MLA and PC Health Care Critic Karla MacFarlane wants Health Minister Randy Delorey to do more to recruit and maintain doctors in the province. https://t.co/pLtFE9w2Jl
Two athletes from @PaqtnkekFN and their teacher place well in a half marathon in the Cayman Islands. https://t.co/ZxdLbBVnHi
Intermittent Closures planned for St. Peter’s Canal Na...1:26 pm | Read Full Article
Parks Canada has announced there will be intermittent closures of the the St. Peter’s Canal National Historic Site swing bridge next week. The closures will occur from next Tuesday, the 18th to Thursday, the 20th. Parks Canada officials say motorists can expect closures of about 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. These temporary […]
Nova Scotia Power warns Local Customers of a Phone Scam1:09 pm | Read Full Article
There’s a warning of another phone scam making the rounds locally. Nova Scotia Power says it’s been alerted of a scam where a caller is posing as being a representative from the utility. NSP say in this hoax, customers receive a recorded phone message about an overdue account. The call appears to come from Nova […]
Good Results for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team at Nov...6:49 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team saw a promising squad of Nova Tech swimmers compete it Nova Tech North #2 in Sydney on December 8th. Oliver Long swam to his Gold Medal graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group level competition. Brien Langley achieved his Silver Medal level times. “Many swimmers recorded new personal best […]