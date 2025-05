Alva Construction offered the low bid of $2,014,959 for three gravelling projects in Victoria County.

The work includes 5.6 kilometres of Meadow Road from Cabot Trail at Goose cove northerly, 3.4 kilometres of Oregon Road from Cabot Trail northerly, and 2.1 kilometres of Jersey Cove Road from Route 312 southerly.

Two other companies bid on the projects.