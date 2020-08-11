Amanda Mombourquette to seek District Four Seat on Richmond County Council

A long-time community volunteer and economic developer Amanda Mombourquette is

entering municipal politics. Mombourquette says she will be running as a candidate in District Four on Richmond County Council.

Mombourquette is well-known in the area, having served as the Executive Director of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce for five years prior to her work with the Nova Scotia Community College. At NSCC, she is a Community Innovation Lead, focusing on using the college’s assets to help businesses and communities solve problems and seize opportunities.

She is also active with a number of organizations including Chair of the Village of the Canal Association and serves on several boards, such as the Cape Breton Partnership, the ROC Society and is a member of the Board of Governors with Cape Breton University.

Mombourquette says COVID-19 has significantly impacted rural businesses. She says the area needs strong and positive local leadership to work collaboratively with communities and neighbours to get back to better and plan for our future.