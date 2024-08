The renovation to St. FX University’s Amelia Saputo Centre is winding down.

The building is home to a number of recreational faiclities and the school’s Human Kinetics Department

St. FX president Dr. Andy Hakin says the facility will open next week.

The renovation to the Saputo Centre took much longer than expected. The upgrade was initially expected to be completed last fall. There were several reasons behind the delay including issues related to the roof, a labour shortage and logistics.