Amended Off Road Vehicle bylaw passes at Pictou Town Council

The amended Off Road Vehicle bylaw for the town of Pictou passed its second and final reading at last night’s monthly meeting of council. While Off Road Vehicles such as ATVs remain off limits along most of the Jitney Trail, they will be allowed to travel on the following streets: Browns Point Road, Weaver Road, Hailburton Road, West River Road, Church Street, Water Street, Front Street, Caladh Avenue, Coleraine Street, and streets that run North/South between Church and Caladh. Such vehicles will need to follow rules of the road as set out in the Road Trails Act.

The town has already ordered signage for these streets – once they are in place, there will be notices on the town’s website and social media that the bylaw is fully in effect.