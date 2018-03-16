Amherst hires Antigonish Director of Corporate Services Shelley Rector as its new CFO

The Town of Amherst has hired a senior administrator with the Town of of Antigonish as its new Chief Financial Officer. At a special meeting Wednesday

night, Amherst Town Council approved the hiring of Shelley Rector to the post. Rector is currently the Director of Corporate Services with the Town of Antigonish. Rector’s current responsibilities also includes overseeing the financial management of the Alternative Resource Energy Authority, operator of the Ellershouse Wind Farm which Antigonish partially owns with two other municipalities.

Rector begins her new role in Amherst on April 23rd.

The Chief Financial Officer is a new position with Amherst, created during a reorganization of staff and expands the current role of director of finance. The current director of finance, Vince Arbing, is retiring at the end of April.