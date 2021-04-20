Amherst Man Charged in Connection with an Incident in Cape John

An Amherst man faces a number of charges following an incident in Cape John Sunday.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. Sunday morning, RCMP responded to a disturbance involving a man who pointed a firearm at someone during a house party on New Road in Cape John. Police arrived at the home and learned that during the party, a man pointed a firearm at a woman prior to fleeing the area in a black car. While police were investigating, the Antigonish RCMP was dispatched to a complaint of a motor vehicle collision involving a black car on Highway 104.

Police and EHS arrived at the scene found that a black car had hydroplaned off the highway. The driver of the vehicle and sole occupant, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital by EHS for treatment.

Antigonish RCMP members located a gun locker in the vehicle with numerous firearms and ammunition inside. During the search, police also located what they suspected was cannabis.

It was determined a short time later that the man involved in the collision was the suspect involved in the firearm incident in Cape John earlier that evening. It was also determined that the man had been the one to call police initially to the residence in Cape John and had provided false information, as he had claimed to be the victim at the time. The man was subsequently arrested by the Antigonish RCMP at the hospital and, once released, was transported back to Pictou County and remanded into custody.

Callan Kenneth Merrey of Amherst faces charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, public mischief, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Merrey was set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Monday.