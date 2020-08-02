Amherst Police arrest man Sought by New Glasgow Regional Police

Amherst Police have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-Wide Warrant who was also the subject of several alerts to the public by the New Glasgow Regional Police. He is also facing weapons charges and charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Thirty-three year old Christopher McKay was arrested shortly after 2 this morning as a result of a traffic stop on Willow Street in Amherst. Police say McKay was a passenger in the vehicle and was recognized by Police. During the arrest, a loaded firearm and drugs were also located.

McKay has been returned to Corrections Canada custody and will appear in court at a late date on the new charges

Early Saturday morning, New Glasgow Regional Police arrested Ronald Jamieson on Main Street Trenton who at the time was accompanying Christopher McKay.