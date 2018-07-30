An autopsy is expected following an incident over the weekend

An autopsy is expected either today or tomorrow to determine what caused the death of local woman.

Inverness District RCMP responded to a suspected drowning that claimed the life of a 82-year-old woman from Port Hastings over the weekend.

At approximately 3:27 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP were called to Port Hood, near the day park, after kayakers came across a woman who was found unresponsive in the water adjacent to the shore . The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene after resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Cpl Dal Hutchinson said an autopsy should happen either today or tomorrow.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Port Hood Fire Department also responded and assisted at the scene.