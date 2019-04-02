An Investors Team looking to Develop Historic Farm in Margaree Forks area into an Authenic Cape Breton Experience

A team of investors is modernizing a historical farm and surrounding land with an aim to turn it into something more.

Project manager Sean Sturge said the project is technically in Fordview, in the heart of Margaree Forks. There is a 1,000 acre parcel which includes a farm and land on a nearby mountain.

While they are still discussing what exactly the project will ultimately become, Sturge said they discussed things like a farm-based resort and maple syrup. They are also looking into ways of bringing authentic experiences to people who want to see what Cape Breton is really about.

Right now, Sturge said they are focussing on re-establishing the farm, which he said had been farmed for generations. They are building a herd, with about 40 animals at the moment, while they make sure the farm can support them.