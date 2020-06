Richmond County will conduct waste collection for residents in an Isle Madame sub-division.

During a virtual meeting of Richmond Municipal Council last night, council accepted a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole, to grant curbside waste collection for residents of the Southern Comfort Sub-division, off Grandique Road. Residents of Broadies Road will have their waste collected, and residents of Lance’s Lane, can leave their waste on Broadies Road to be collected.

The decision was recommended by Richmond County’s public works director Chris Boudreau.