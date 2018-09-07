An Opportunity to be Mayor For a Day In New Glasgow

A local municipality is looking for residents to sit in the proverbial driver’s seat.

The Town of New Glasgow is holding a Mayor For A Day contest for local students in Grades 10-12. The application asks interested students to lost their top three ideas for making New Glasgow a better place to live and work for young people. Submissions can include an essay or a video.

The winner will get to shadow Mayor Nancy Dicks for a day, and will get to share their ideas with the mayor and the rest of council. The town’s community economic development committee will select the winner.

While there is not a typical day in municipal politics, the mayor said there will be chance to offer an insider’s view of town hall.

The mayor said she hopes the contest will help foster young people’s interest in politics.