An Organization with Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi`kmaw Chiefs seeks to sign an MOU with the Whale Sanctuary Project in Guysborough County

An organization is looking to sign a memorandum of understanding the Whale Sanctuary Project, a group looking to create a whale sanctuary at Port Hilford, Guysborough County.

Twila Gaudet, director of consultation with KMK who works on behalf of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi`kmaw Chiefs, said KMK has been in discussions with the provincial government and the WSP team since 2021.

Gaudet said they are looking closely at the next steps in developing a memorandum of understanding with WSP. She said a number of objectives of the whale sanctuary projects align with the Nova Scotia Mi`kmaw.