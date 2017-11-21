An outdoor skating rink coming to Antigonish this winter

town. An old winter past time is coming to the Town of Antigonish. A temporary outdoor skating facility is being installed at the ball field next to the regional school intown.

Last evening, Town Council announced their support for the project, which is largely being organized by the recreation department. Mayor Laurie Boucher says an outdoor rink is a great addition to the area:

The town’s recreation department has some volunteers lined up to help with maintenance through the winter, but the group is looking for more volunteers. If interested, reach out to the town’s Active Living Co-ordinator, Emily Stephenson at 902-867-5596.